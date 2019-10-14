Texas among states with highest reported flu cases— here’s how you can protect yourself 

Posted 10:28 AM, October 14, 2019

Did you know more than 10,000 people died from flu-related illnesses last year in Texas alone? President and CEO Allison Winnike of the Immunization Partnership visits Morning Dose to talk about what you and your family can do to protect yourselves from the influenza virus.

