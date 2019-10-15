Exclusive Furniture donates $31,850 to family of fallen HCSO deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houstonians continues to uplift and support the family of fallen Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was an outstanding role model for both the local Sikh community and his fellow law enforcement officers.

Exclusive Furniture has donated $31,850 to the Dhaliwal family.

“The tragic murder of Deputy Dhaliwal has devastated our city,” CEO Sam Zavary of Exclusive Furniture said. “I met Deputy Dhaliwal on several occasions, and like everyone who knew him, I cannot say enough wonderful things about him. As a family owned business, we are committed to giving back to our community and we want to give back to this family who have lost their husband and father. We join the entire city of Houston in mourning and remembering a man that served with honor.”

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.