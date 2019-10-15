Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans; 2 dead, several injured

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured after a massive collapse at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans on Saturday, according to WGNO.

The collapse dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

Michael Dalle-Molle provided video to WWL that shows the moment of the collapse of the top section of the hotel.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as New Orleans Police Department officers worked to secure the scene.

The aftermath has left many in survival mode even days later and the Central Business District paralyzed. Public services like Royal Carriages are almost at a standstill, WGNO reported.

"Since the tragedy, since the accident happened, it's been real slow" resident Kenneth Hines said. "As far as traffic, it's been an uptake pedestrian traffic but it's really got the whole city tied up, you know?"

Others are having a hard time getting to work because roads are closed off on Canal from Barrone to Saratoga. Along with South Rampart between Conti and Common.

"You have to get up an hour early to make sure you get down there to see if the bus is coming" resident Marlon Oatis said. "Sometimes, it don't come and you have to go and jump another bus."

The collapse also left many with little to nothing.

"I have no I.D., all my money is on my debit card up there. I have goldfish that are going to die. I know that's not a big deal to other people but, you know, it is a big deal," Oatis said.

While city leaders are doing their best to stabilize this building, they're asking for the evacuation area to stay clear.

"Let the first responders continue to do their job to make sure that this is a stable situation and safe environment for everyone," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a press conference Monday morning.

The evacuation areas are parts of Bienville, Basin, Canal, and Burgundy.

