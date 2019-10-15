Houston Zoo Boo returns! Pumpkin patch, costume fun and more to enjoy

Posted 8:10 AM, October 15, 2019, by

Houston Zoo Boo has returned for another Halloween season. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the zoo turn learn about this year's festivities and creature features. The special event runs from now until Oct. 17.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.