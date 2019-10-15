Houston Zoo Boo has returned for another Halloween season. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the zoo to learn more about this year's festivities including a pumpkin patch, costumes and cute creatures galore. The special event runs from now until Oct. 17.
Houston Zoo Boo returns! Pumpkin patch fun and cute creatures galore
-
Houston Zoo Boo returns! Pumpkin patch, costume fun and more to enjoy
-
Houston Zoo Boo returns! Meet our cute, creepy eight-legged friend
-
Roam with the dinosaurs, other Mesozoic life this summer at the Houston Zoo
-
Your favorite ‘The Lion King’ animals all at the Houston Zoo
-
Oklahoma veteran walks for the first time in years thanks to robotic exoskeleton
-
-
This record-breaking pumpkin is heavier than a small car and big enough to fit inside
-
Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is back! Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe gets a sneak peek
-
This Downtown craft coffee shop uses beans grown right here in Houston!
-
Emotions stir as Kingwood residents return home after Imelda
-
Local female entrepreneur launches chic clothing line for the every day woman
-
-
Judge Lina Hidalgo reminds Harris County residents to be cautious as Imelda hit Houston
-
Labor Day fun! Maggie hits the water with Capt. Michael ‘Sharky’ Marquez of Out Cast Charters
-
New mobile app connects like-minded mothers for friendship and mentorship