Houston Zoo Boo returns! Pumpkin patch fun and cute creatures galore

Posted 10:54 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, October 15, 2019

Houston Zoo Boo has returned for another Halloween season. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the zoo to learn more about this year's festivities including a pumpkin patch, costumes and cute creatures galore. The special event runs from now until Oct. 17.

