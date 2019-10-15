Mad Restaurant takes our taste buds on an other worldly adventure

Posted 9:13 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, October 15, 2019

Grab your passport— we're taking a trip to Madrid! Chef Luis with Mad Restaurant visits to take our taste buds on a Spanish gastronomical experience with each bite.

