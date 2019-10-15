Man hospitalized after shooting outside gas station in northeast Houston, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for an alleged shooter after an argument turned violent overnight in northeast Houston.

Investigators said a witness flagged down a Houston Police Department patrol officer around midnight Tuesday and reported a shooting had happened on the North Loop at Homestead Road. Officers found the victim at a nearby What-a-burger with a gunshot wound to his arm. They applied a tourniquet until paramedics got there, and then the man was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Police responded to Homestead Rd & North Loop area after a citizen flagged them down & told them about a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm at this Whataburger. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/Cpex48TmNq — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 15, 2019

It was last reported police believe the shooting happened during an argument that started at a gas station across the street from the fast food restaurant.

"The information that we have right now is that there was some kind of altercation at a Shell station there at that location," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "There was a male in a car, got in an argument with this male. There were shots fired that struck the male."

Crowson said the victim came over to the What-a-burger as the suspected shooter fled. Police put out a description of the car, which they believe the suspect was driving. Shortly afterwards, investigators found a vehicle matching that description and took the driver into custody.

At last update, the man was called a possible suspect. However, authorities have not confirmed the man they pulled over is the suspect involved in the shooting.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.