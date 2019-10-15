Missing landscaper found dead in Cypress pond, leaf blower still strapped to his back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search for a missing landscaper has ended after his body was found inside a deep pond in Cypress, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The 43-year-old landscaper had been reported missing Monday morning.

Investigators said his body was found hours later inside a deep pond in the Towne Lake Neighborhood. The victim was still wearing his landscaping equipment, a heavy leaf blower pack, at the time he was found.

Officials believe it was an accident, but investigators are still awaiting autopsy results.

