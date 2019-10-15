Running for Mayor: One-on-one with candidate Bill King

Posted 8:15 AM, October 15, 2019, by

Houston mayoral candidate Bill King visits Morning Dose to discuss his platform, the upcoming mayoral elections and to share a few insights you may or may not have known about him.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.