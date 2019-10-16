HISD’s Kashmere Gardens Elementary presents ‘Chameleon’ and ‘Flower’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Houston ISD's Kashmere Gardens Elementary.

Our first piece is by LaDeborah Mitchell, and her piece is called "Chameleon." LaDeborah says that she's always inspired by all the art she sees, so that's why she chose such colorful colors for her chameleon.

Our second piece is by Alex Castillo, and his piece is called "Flower." Alex says that green is the color of everything and blue is so life-like, so that's why he chose those colors for his flower.

