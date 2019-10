Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, we're featuring artwork from students in ms. Simone hall's art class at houston isd's kashmere gardens elementary.

Brandon Williams is the talented young artist behind both of today's pieces. The first peice is a colorful chameleon that Brandon said he drew for his sisters.

Brandon's second piece is a flower that he drew. He said he also drew the flowers for his sisters because he loves them very much.

