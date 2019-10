Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Theatre Under the Stars presents "Spring Awakening," a coming of age story about a group of teens exploring love, self identity and sexuality.

Morning Dose welcomes leading actors Sophia Introna and Wonza Johnson to the show as they talk about the powerful message of the performance. Based on a 1891 German play, it's been revamped with alternative rock music.

"Spring Awakening" will be on stage at the Hobby Center until Oct. 20.

