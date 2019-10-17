Morning Dose welcomes an inspirational athlete who became a Paralympic champion despite the physical challenges before him. Jamal Hill was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a common inherited neurological disorder, as a small child. He speaks with anchor Shannon LaNier about life with CMT and the moment that turned his life around.
From paralysis to Paralympic champion, Jamal Hill talks about his life as a CMT athlete
-
Paralympian, 2019 Espy award winner Mark Barr talks about second chance at life
-
How parents can help prevent ‘silent heart attacks,’ the leading cause of student athlete deaths
-
Local father creates garden memorial remembering daughter, other lives lost during 9/11
-
U.S. military veteran to perform national anthem at Astros game on 9/11
-
DailyMailTV host Jesse Palmer talks about show’s season 3 return
-
-
Pugs on the Bayou returns this month! Find out how you can help pug rescue efforts
-
‘School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls’ on stage at The Ensemble Theatre
-
Rap lyricist Jazz Anderson performs ‘Prosper,’ talks about latest project on Morning Dose
-
Found abused and deformed, Gus is now an ambassador for rescue dogs everywhere
-
Masterpiece Desserts owner shares harrowing tale of how near-death experience led to famous cheesecake recipe
-
-
Is ‘Joker’ worth the watch? Local film critic gives insight to this, other movies before big releases
-
‘Ben Desoto: For Art’s Sake’ documentary shows Houston music scene through new lens
-
Running for Mayor: One-on-one with candidate Tony Buzbee