From paralysis to Paralympic champion, Jamal Hill talks about his life as a CMT athlete

Posted 11:33 AM, October 17, 2019, by

Morning Dose welcomes an inspirational athlete who became a Paralympic champion despite the physical challenges before him. Jamal Hill was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a common inherited neurological disorder, as a small child. He speaks with anchor Shannon LaNier about life with CMT and the moment that turned his life around.

