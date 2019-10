Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Houston ISD's Kashmere Gardens Elementary.

Our first piece is by Nayalie Nolasco, and it's a flower she drew using chalk. Nayalie says she used the value colors pink, purple, yellow, and orange - and blended them together. She said she likes those colors because it made her drawing look cute.