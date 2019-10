Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Pearland mother and entrepreneur is helping children with autism. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with owner Emily Frances McAdams at the AR Workshop, which is a fun and safe place for autistic kids and their families to enjoy crafts and other activities.

In 2018, one in 59 children was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, according to the Center for Disease Control.

