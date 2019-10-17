Precinct 5 deputy constable shot by masked gunman while working extra security job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable is recovering Thursday morning after being shot while working a side job as a security guard.

Investigators said the shots were fired from inside a Five Guys restaurant on N. Shepherd Drive about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The deputy saw a man wearing a mask and carrying a semi-automatic weapon go into the restaurant. Authorities say the gunman was robbing the customers first, and then was heading towards the cash register when he saw the deputy constable outside.

The gunman fired at least four shots through the window at the deputy, who was hit at least once in the upper arm and may have been hit in the protective vest as well.

“It’s a terrible situation. The deputy had no choice," HPD Asst. Chief James Jones said. "He had to wait because he can’t shoot into the building; you’ve got civilians inside, so he’s in an awkward situation. So it was a very very difficult situation. He did the best he could with what he had.”

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition. He was alert and had surgery Wednesday night, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The deputy is 39-years-old and is a 15-year law enforcement veteran. He has been with Precinct 5 for 12 years.

Investigators said the shooter is about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a green and white sweatsuit and had a mask on his face at the time.

Witnesses described a white Charger with black rims that sped away from the scene, so police are looking out for that description, too. Police warn this man is dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).