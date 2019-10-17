Vernon Broughton of Cypress Ridge High School is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most people say "start 'em off young" when talking about student athletes, but not for Vernon Broughton. He didn't become involved in football until he arrived at Cypress Ridge High School in Cypress Fairbanks ISD.

"He's only got two or three years of football experience himself," Coach Andrew Shanle said.

Let's just say it's all working out pretty well for Vernon. Not only is he helping lead the Cy-Ridge Rams his senior season— he's got a pretty good plan for after high school.

He'll attend the University of Texas at Austin and he's got big plans for college that don't include football. Vernon wants to major in business management.

"He's a great kid, great athlete, great student," Shanle said. "I don't know that I've ever had one with the amount of potential he has."

Of course, his success hasn't all come easy.

"I've put in countless hours to be honest, just weight room and a bunch of other things on the field," Vernon said. "I've put in a lot of work."

