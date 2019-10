Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Conscious Couture and International Smoke have partnered for an annual fundraising event that brings the influencers, shoppers and designers in the fashion community together for a great cause. Erica Molett, the creator of "Fashion Fights Trafficking," visits Morning Dose to talk about the vendors and new features of this year's event benefiting Elijah Rising.

"Fashion Fights Trafficking" will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at CityCentre. General Admission is $25.

