HOUSTON — Monster Jam is a family-friendly, action-packed motor sport in the world with four-wheel racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle competitions. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets one of the sports few female competitors, 'Whiplash' driver Briannna Mahon.

Families can enjoy this unforgettable experience Oct. 19 at the NRG Stadium. Tickets start at $15.

