Houston mayoral incumbent Sylvester Turner visits Morning Dose to discuss his platform, the upcoming mayoral elections and to share a few insights you may or may not have known about him.
Running for Mayor: One-on-one with incumbent Sylvester Turner
-
Running for Mayor: One-on-one with candidate Dwight Boykins
-
Running for Mayor: One-on-one with candidate Tony Buzbee
-
Running for Mayor: One-on-one with candidate Bill King
-
Formal criminal complaint filed against Mayor Sylvester Turner seeking phone records
-
Midwest Coney Connection, Tutti Treats food truck bringing Michigan classics to Texas
-
-
The Rose: Local non-profit changing the lives of women affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
Dish Society introduces all-day breakfast menu
-
Houston’s 183rd Birthday Party this weekend at Sam Houston Park
-
Houston filmmaker releases award-winning documentary, ‘Ghost of Sugar Land’ on Netflix
-
From paralysis to Paralympic champion, Jamal Hill talks about his life as a CMT athlete
-
-
Meet Wilson the Eagle Owl! Moody Gardens brings Morning Dose a new wildlife friend
-
Emily Arrow performs ‘We are Enough’ on Morning Dose
-
What should you do when pulled over by police? Advice from a legal expert