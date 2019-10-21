Houston ISD’s Scroggins Elementary presents ‘Dream Horse’ and ‘La Calavera’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Houston ISD's Scroggins Elementary.

Our first piece is by 10-year-old Raeanne Larrasquitu, and her piece is called "Dream Horse." She says she was inspired to draw he piece after watching her mom watch a TV show that had a lot of horses in it.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Bryan Flores, and his piece is called "La Calavera." Bryan said he was inspired to draw his piece for Dia De Los Muertos. He says that his family is from Mexico, so they celebrate the occasion every year.