‘Most ridiculous thing ever’: Officials split building in two to solve property dispute

RUGGLES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio man says local officials cut a building in half to end a property dispute with him.

It happened in Ruggles Township following a complaint by Brett Galloway, who contends township officials constructed a building that was partly on his property.

“It is pretty much the most ridiculous thing ever,” Galloway told WJW.

He said he has tried negotiating with township leaders since January, but last week, when they didn’t reach an agreement, officials put up a fence and cut down part of the building.

About a third of the building still remains on Galloway’s property. Officials plan to tear down their portion.

The building was used to store equipment.

Galloway said he has another unrelated property issue with the township that is already in court, and he had hoped to get this matter resolved.

WJW reached out to township officials to discuss the matter, but an employee referred the reporter to their legal counsel, the Ashland County prosecutor’s office.

The county prosecutor said trustees tried to reach an agreement with Galloway, but when they couldn’t, they decided to tear down the building. He said they couldn’t knock down the portion on Galloway's property because he wouldn’t let them on his land.

So for now, the building remains sliced in two with part of it separated by a fence and a no trespassing sign.

Those living near the area said it seems like a waste of taxpayers dollars and “silly.”

“I don’t know who would think this is a good idea,” Galloway said. “I can’t use my property and they lost a building.”