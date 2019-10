Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No need to cast a spell in order to get the perfect Halloween costume! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Topdog Halloween Madness Superstores ahead of trick-o-treat night. While there, she speaks with staff and tries out an array of customs from superwoman to bewitchingly beautiful witch.

Topdog Halloween Madness Superstores has four locations throughout the Houston area from now until Nov. 2, 2019.

