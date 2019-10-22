Houston Astros take on Washington Nationals tonight for Game 1 of the World Series

Posted 9:12 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, October 23, 2019
The Houston Astros will face off with the Washington Nationals Tuesday night for Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe heads to Minute Maid Park hours before fans flood the stadium.

