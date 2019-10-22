Will the Houston Astros take it back? 

Posted 9:15 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

It's Game 1 of the 2019 MLB World Series! Will the Houston Astros take it back as they face off against the Washington Nationals? Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe puts on her game face and heads to Minute Maid Park, where she wishes the team good luck with the Shooting Stars.

