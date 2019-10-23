Houston Astros shown in whole new light through ‘bodiless’ paintings

Posted 8:55 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, October 23, 2019
A local artist is showing us a whole new perspective of our favorite baseball players, the members of the Houston Astros. Betirri visits Morning Dose to talk about the inspiration behind his peice, which stems from sheer love of the game.

