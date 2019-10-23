Houston ISD’s Scroggins Elementary presents ‘Mighty Horse’ and ‘Picasso Masks’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Houston ISD's Scroggins Elementary.

Our first piece is by Daniela Coronado and her piece is called "Mighty Horse." She says she was inspired by her family and animals. She says her family like the cowboy theme, and her uncle had two horses.

Our second piece is by Sophia Espinoza and her piece is called "Picasso Masks." Sophia says she was inspired by Picasso to create her piece.