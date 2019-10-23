Man shot and killed during argument in NE Houston; police still searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Local police are searching for a man they believe shot and killed another man after an argument in northeast Houston Monday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Tidwell Road and Grady Street.

Police do not know what the men were arguing about, but at some point, the suspect threatened the victim.

“Somewhere along the line, the suspect says ‘I’m going to come back here and shoot you.’ Several minutes later, he comes back to the location, our victim is nearby at this location at 7524, gunshots were heard," explained Houston police homicide investigator Sgt. Josh Horn.

Northeast officers are at 5700 Tidwell on a homicide scene. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/7ZpQcsPQDP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 22, 2019

Horn went on to say that moments later, more gunshots were heard and that’s when the victim was struck and fell down. Paramedics were called and he was pronounced dead. Authorities tell us that the victim worked as a mechanic and was a jack of all trades.

So far, authorities have only described the suspect as a man in his 20s or so who was wearing a tank top, red pants, and red shoes at the time of the shooting.

Police have been going through surveillance video from a nearby convenience store and are hoping to release pictures of who they are looking for soon. If you have any information on this, you are asked to contact the Houston Police Department's homicide division.

Police are still looking for the man they say shot & killed another man after an argument last night. This happened near Tidwell & Grady in NE Houston. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/Qma94miGRx — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 22, 2019

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.