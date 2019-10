Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this latest installment of Dose of Music, Morning Dose welcomes an upcoming artist with a smooth but powerful vocal range, Brittney Balma. She will be performing live at Posh Virtue Daiquiri Lounge on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. or at Afro Basel on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Balma performs an original song about self-love, "Love yourself."