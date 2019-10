Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social media has given way to a new era of bullying, and some parents are struggling to protect their children from these toxic interactions, and in some cases, life-threatening harassment. Social advocate for Cyberbullying Jammy Kiggundu visits Morning Dose to share tips and other insights that can be used to stop cyber-bullying.

If you or a loved one are experiencing bullying, more resources are available at StopBullying.gov.