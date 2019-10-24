DASH Market returns this weekend for a Fall Extravaganza!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The time has come to shop, shop, shop! DASH Market returns this week with its Fall Extravaganza at Silver Street Studios. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with market organizers and vendors a head of the event, which will run from Oct. 24 - 27.

The event begins with a Preview Party on Oct. 24 from 6 - 9 p.m. Shopping continues Friday through Oct 25 - 27.

Shoppers can get a “first look” at the newest trends in gifts and home decor as they enjoy live music, wine, light bites and signature cocktails at the WAREHOUSE BAR.

Preview Party ticket includes kick-off event plus weekend of shopping. General admission ticket admits guests to DASH market Friday through Sunday.

Click here for more information and tickets!

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.