Defendant caught on video punching his attorney found not guilty in the attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A convicted felon who was caught on body camera punching his attorney has been found not guilty in the attack.

The incident happened in February when 42-year-old David Chislton learned he would spend nearly 50 years behind bars for arson and domestic violence.

He lashed out at his attorney, Aaron Brockler, who suffered a concussion and broken nose. It was captured on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy's body camera.

Chislton was acquitted of felonious assault in the attack. His new attorney argued the injuries Brockler sustained did not rise to the level of serious physical harm.

"People think they can get away with treating their attorneys like this and showing that disrespect. It was just a broken nose, but there's a lot more collateral damage that a situation like that causes," Brockler said.

The incident also raised concerns about courtroom safety. Chislton was handcuffed in the front, not in the back, which is typical.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.