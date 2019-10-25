Best resistance band workout for holiday travels

We have the perfect workout for vacation or someone who travels a lot for work.

It's even perfect for someone who wants to get a super effective 20 minute workout at home or in the office! All you need are resistance bands! Fitness and nutrition expert Lindsey Day is showing us how it's done!

Lindsey: Here’s an UPPER BODY workout so convenient and effective you can't RESIST! Yes, a RESISTANCE band workout!

How easy is it to toss resistance bands in a suitcase?! Plus, if you want a quick effective office workout, I've got you!

Here are my top five resistance band upper body exercises:

1) Standing chest press.

To make these exercises challenging enough you need the right amount of resistance. To increase the resistance we shorten the amount of band we're pulling.

2) Tricep Push Down.

My recommendation: Do as many reps as you can until the difficulty level - on a scale of 1 to 10 - gets to a 7 to 9.

3) Bicep Curl.

Step in the middle of the band and curl away, keeping the upper part of your arm by your side.

4) Bent Over Row.

Step on one part of the band and bend over 45 degrees. Row the handle in, keeping your arm close to your body.

5) Chest flies.

Start in a lunging position and step on the band with your back foot. Then bring the arms in, focusing on squeezing with your chest muscles.

Rest 1 minute and repeat the circuit a total of 3 to 5 times.

I’ll have part 2 of my resistance band workout, focusing on lower body, next Friday!