‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes

It’s Week 8 of “Big Game Bound,” and this Sunday night, we won’t see one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Patrick Mahomes has been sidelined with a knee injury.

We talk with Chiefs’ insiders about how it changes Kansas City’s dynamic offense as they prepare to host one of the hottest teams in football: the Green Bay Packers.

Also this week, a major test for one the league’s unbeatens: the surprise of the fall, the San Francisco 49ers welcome the Carolina Panthers to the Bay Area. Are the 49ers for real? We’ll have a preview of their big matchup.

