Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Houston ISD's Scroggins Elementary.

Our last piece this week is by 10-year-old Karina Mares, her piece is called "Kandinsky Inspirations." She says she was inspired by Kandinsky to do this piece. She says he created abstract art while listening to music, so she did the same.