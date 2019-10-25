Want to train like a Houston Astro? Here’s how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fairchild Sports Performance, Houston based training facility – trains athletes from youth to professional. Founder Ben Fairchild has trained Houston Astros player George Springer and Washington Nationals player Anthony Rendon. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins him at his gym for an inside look into the different types of training exercises baseball players undergo.

