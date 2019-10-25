Want to train like a Houston Astro? Here’s how

Posted 10:03 AM, October 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

Fairchild Sports Performance, Houston based training facility – trains athletes from youth to professional. Founder Ben Fairchild has trained Houston Astros player George Springer and Washington Nationals player Anthony Rendon. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins him at his gym for an inside look into the different types of training exercises baseball players undergo.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTubeInstagramFacebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.