Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘In My Mind’ and ‘All Seeing Eye’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Jones Middle School.

Our first piece is by 14-year-old Alianna Valero. She's in the eighth grade and she painted a self-portrait called "In My Mind." Alianna says she did this because she wanted to experiment with oil pastels. She also says she loves art because it's simply everywhere.

Our second piece is by 13-year-old Melany Hernandez. She's also in the eighth grade and her piece is called "All Seeing Eye." Melany says she loves art because she considers it her happy place. For this piece, Melany says she painted a fantasy creature because she wanted to push her creativity.