Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia teen in ‘extreme danger’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in extreme danger, state police said in a news release.

Isabel Shae Hicks has been missing since Monday. On Thursday, tearful family members spoke at a news conference, begging their daughter to contact them and pleading for her safe return, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Authorities believe Isabel may have been abducted by 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr.

“Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9mm and had recent suicidal ideations,” the Amber Alert said.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, blue/silver in color, with Virginia tag VEM9071. Lynch may have switched tags to Virginia UXW3614 or 249-9UT.

Isabel is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, the alert said. She has long straight hair, a birthmark on the inside of her right leg and both of her ears are pierced.

They may be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they could camp, the alert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 261-1044.