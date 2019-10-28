Houston ISD’s Scroggins Elementary presents ‘Milagro’ and ‘El Gallo’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Houston ISD's Scroggins Elementary.

Our first piece is by 9-year-old Estevan Elizondo. He's in the fourth grade and his piece is called "Milagro." He says he was inspired by Mexican Folk Art for his piece.

Our second piece is by 10-year-old David Peralta. He's in the fifth grade and his piece is called "El Gallo." David says he was inspired by the roosters and chickens that live at his grandma's house.