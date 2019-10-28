JJ Watt confirms he’s out for rest of NFL season after injury 

HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is out for the rest of the season with what the team fears is a torn pectoral muscle.

Watt was injured Sunday during the second quarter of the Texas 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. After sacking Derrick Carr, watt appeared to have some issues with his shoulder. He eventually went into the locker room and did not return to the game.

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Now the question is how much will the team miss him on the field.

