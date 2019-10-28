Krist Samaritan Counseling Center fundraising gala next month

The Carole and Ronald Krist Samaritan Counseling Center has helped those in need of mental health services for more than 30 years. Intrim Executive Director Mikki Donnely and board member Pat Green visit Morning Dose to discuss the organization's impact and an upcoming fundraiser gala at the Hotel ZaZa on Nov. 7.
