Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s almost Halloween! Maggie has three spooktacular costumes from to choose from this year, but can’t decide! We’d like your help— vote for your favorite costume below. Winner will be reveled during Morning Dose on Halloween.

Topdog Halloween Madness Superstores has four locations throughout the Houston area from now until Nov. 2, 2019.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.