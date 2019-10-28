What’s the best, worst Halloween candies for your teeth according to a dentist

Posted 8:55 AM, October 28, 2019
Data pix.

Chocolate, candy corn and cavities— oh my! Dr. Serge Madhere visits Morning Dose to unwrap the best and worst candies for teeth as well as tips to protect your mouth from cavities.

