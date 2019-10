Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second time in three years, our Houston Astros are going to the World Series!! This year, the city is getting a little treat for every win in the 2019 postseason: An Astros mural commemorating the game and spotlighting a Houston artist!

It's Not Hou It's Me visits Morning Dose with a peak at each mural that's been revealed so far.

[Read More]