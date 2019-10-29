Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Christmas Vibes’ and ‘Early Learner’

Posted 11:24 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, October 29, 2019
Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Jones Middle School.

Our first piece is by 13-year-old Vanora Sikyang. She's in the eighth eighth grade, and her piece is called "Christmas Vibes." She says this piece is a self-portrait, colored with oil pastels.

Our second piece is by 13-year-old Jupiter Boehler. She's also in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "Early Learner." For this piece, Jupiter says she referenced a photo taken from the early 1960s of a rider during a trail ride.

