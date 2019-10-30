Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Cracked Warmth’ and ‘The Portrait of Reality’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Jones Middle School.

Our first piece is by 13-year-old Giovanni Pangilinan. He's in the eighth grade, and he drew this self-portrait and called it "Cracked Warmth." Giovanni says he used different sorts of pencils for this piece to show texture and warmth, which he really enjoys doing with his art.

Our second piece is by 12-year-old Alissa Lopez. She's in the seventh grade and her self portrait is called "The Portrait of Reality." Alissa says she focused on shading in this piece to make certain aspects of it stand out. Alissa loves art because it's what she calls her escape from reality.