Grant-A-Starr Foundation works to help doctors diagnose child patients as early as possible in order to prevent childhood deaths. The organization has collected more than $1.25 million toward advancing diagnostic testing. Rod Starr and his wife started the foundation after their small child suddenly fell ill and undiagnosed.

Starr and Founder Michael Cordua of Cordua Restaurants, Inc. visit Morning Dose to discuss the foundation’s upcoming Gala on Nov. 1.