Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Balancing work, life and school have become increasingly difficult. Motivational speaker and author Dr. Cortlan J. Wickliff, Esq. visits Morning Dose to discuss his new book, "Young and Driven." He shares tips for achieving personal, career and financial success.

Wickliff is the youngest African-American to graduate from Harvard Law School— he was only 22 at the time. Today, he is the associate vice provost of academic affairs at Rice University.