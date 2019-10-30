Inside ‘Halloween Grosstopia’ at Houston Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the Children's Museum of Houston for an inside look at "Halloween Grosstopia," which runs from Oct. 12 - 31. During this special event, museum visitors are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes, trick-or-treat and other popular Halloween activities.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.