Inside ‘Halloween Grosstopia’ at Houston Children’s Museum

Posted 5:05 AM, October 30, 2019, by
Data pix.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the Children's Museum of Houston for an inside look at "Halloween Grosstopia," which runs from Oct. 12 - 31. During this special event, museum visitors are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes, trick-or-treat and other popular Halloween activities.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.