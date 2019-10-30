Large sinkhole causes major delays in northwest Houston; residents claim its been an issue all year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Expect to be delayed if you’re traveling near Kieth Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston. A sinkhole has opened up and the road is closed in both directions.

The east side of this road is totally gone.

The sinkhole opened up and starting causing trouble Tuesday evening. If you’re traveling east on Kieth Harrow Boulevard you’ll see the road is closed at Queenston Boulevard.

District 4 units report the Kieth Harrow roadway is failing between W Harrow and Windsong Trail due to rain. Delays and closures should be expected please avoid the area.@HCSO_D4Patrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 30, 2019

Officials said about 2.5 inches of rain fell in a short period of time in this area Tuesday and that’s what is, at least partly, to blame for the mess. There are lots of houses and businesses in the area. The owner of a nearby day care says they’ve been dealing with this sinkhole for nearly a year, and they've already had to close a couple times because of it.

“It's affecting our business," Day care owner Patrick Hughes. "We are looking at having to close on wednesday, maybe more. We’ve already closed a couple of times due to no water at our facility."

Hughes said he's called the water company and then flood control. He was told they were expecting to have it fixed by the end of this month, but clearly, it got way worse and now that deadline is surely not happening. If you can, avoid area the area.